Transcript for What's the worst date you've ever been on?

We are talking dating deal breakers. Do you have any deal breakers? Oh, plenty. Do you want to mention any on air? No, I want to hear what other people are saying. Okay. Well, this article in "Bustle" has the seven dating deal breakers. Okay. I'm going to go, seven, being cocky. The next one, talking about exes, flirting with other people. Do they do that? Yeah, they do it. Eating with your mouth open. Eating with -- oh. I got to say, that drives me nuts. I mean, enjoy it. I don't need to see it. Okay. Being rude to wait staff. That's the worst. Saying thank you is so easy to do and you see so many people who don't do it, or when they come to put your stuff and some people are, like, this. They're putting your food down. Move. Drives me nuts. Get your purse and your wallet. Get your purse, your wallet, your cell phone, move them out of the way. Being mean. Again, what type of first dates are these? Clearly not second dates. And the number one is poor hygiene. Have you ever gone on a date with somebody with poor hygiene? No. I have gone with a lot of the other people on the list. Have you ever had any? I'm just going to say that it was a short date. I just -- I, you know, we were having a discussion backstage a few weeks ago about hygiene and I'm, like, yeah. I take a shower every morning when I wake up. Absolutely. Then I work out after work and I'll take another shower and then before I go to bed, I take another shower. You rinse your day off. I do, and one of the producers, you take that many showers? After work and running around, he just gets right in bed and I'm, like, that's just -- Wait. Who is the stinky person here? I'm not going to -- it wasn't Brad. It wasn't fonsi. I'm not going to throw him under the bus, but I told hitch, -- him, that's just flatout nasty. He was, like, well, I'm married. I'm going, yeah. It's a miracle. You're nasty. That's taking your partner were granted. You have got to clean yourself. We asked the audience from you guys, what are your deal breakers? Number three was smoke. I'm guessing if the person smokes or smells like it. Two, having no sense of humor. Agreed. I have got to be with you all the time. We have got to laugh together and cry. We have got to do it all. That's going to be your island person. If you are on an island, and you have to bring someone, who is it? They better be funny. And I can't believe we have to say this, they are already in a relationship. I would date you, but you're married. Who else -- who has gone on a date and the person -- maybe that's not something you want to show your hands for. Never mind. This guy over here is, like, you think we're going to answer that? There is two ways to ask that question. Who has gone on a date with someone in a relationship? Nobody's going to raise their question even though they said -- okay. Now answer this. Who has gone on a date who was in a relationship when you knew they were in a relationship when you went on the date? Clearly we have an audience with dates. Did you go on a date when somebody tried to sell you something? She shows up 30 minutes late and she props her purse up on the table and she is, like, by the way, I sell scentsy, and so if you are interested in buying any scentsy, I just might have this here. I'm, like, no, I'm good. She tried to sell to the waitress after that. Obviously didn't call her back after the date and then she ends up texting me, well, what about that scentsy though? She was trying to sell you scented candles. Yes. On the first date at the table. She tried to sell to him and then the waitress. For some people, work don't stop. She is a businesswoman. Work is going to get in the way of love, but love didn't get

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.