How a 4-eared cat is ‘bringing good luck’ to Tennessee animal shelter

Audio, a cat born with four ears, currently resides at True Rescue, an animal shelter in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, as he awaits to be adopted.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live