97-year-old has cycled over 100,000 miles

Clarence Boesenberg of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be participating in RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

June 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live