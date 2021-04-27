A bear cub in a hammock is the Wednesday motivation we didn’t know we needed

A 3-month-old Andean bear cub named Chojnita enjoyed playtime at a wildlife refuge in Yolosa, Bolivia, romping around on a hammock and attacking branches.

