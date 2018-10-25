-
Now Playing: Maid of honor attends sister's wedding using a robot
-
Now Playing: Bride gets puppy surprise at wedding
-
Now Playing: This out-of-the box bride 'blobs' into a lake in her wedding dress
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Big savings on clean beauty brands
-
Now Playing: Teacher brings students to father-daughter dance after they lost their dad
-
Now Playing: Tia Mowry makes spooky, peanut-free treats for your kid's next Halloween party
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall talks soul food in Times Square
-
Now Playing: These Halloween pet costumes are so frigging cute
-
Now Playing: Little boy bullied for nail polish gets confidence from community of strangers
-
Now Playing: Woman who's 39 weeks pregnant saves husband's life
-
Now Playing: How to pick the best apples for your fall dishes
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to brighten your makeup look
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman behind the nails of America's biggest runway models
-
Now Playing: DIY unicorn pumpkin will bring magic to your Halloween
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle is giving us all some outfit inspiration on her royal tour
-
Now Playing: Starbucks opens its first All Signing Store in the U.S. that caters to Deaf customers
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall shares seasonal fall recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: What to know about the new FICO system that could boost your credit score
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old battling cancer gets to be NYPD chief officer for a day