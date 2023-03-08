This cockatiel has ‘September’ stuck in his head and it’s adorable

Leo the cockatiel was caught on camera singing along to the iconic ‘Earth, Wind and Fire’ song while bouncing on his owner’s shoe.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live