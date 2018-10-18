Transcript for College Board surprises 3 students with $40,000 scholarships on 'GMA'

I'm already tearing up so you know what's about to -- what's heading our way. It's giving my all. We all know the importance of a college education but we also know how expensive it can be to give one, in fact, 60% of college students will graduate with student loan debt. The college board which administers the S.A.T.S has an exciting new initiative that can help with sticker shock and this morning we're going to introduce you to the three students who they say helped inspire it by going above and beyond to make their dreams for a higher education come true. Meet them. I'm Edson, I'm 18 years old. My dream is become a field director in Hollywood. For Edson his big Hollywood dream all but evaporated when he googled the cost of film school. I looked at it and closed my laptop. It was demoralizing because I thought college was exclusive to only certain types of people who had a certain amount of money. Reporter: The child of Mexican immigrants he's the first in his family to go to college. He's grown up in some tough neighborhoods. Violence and drugs are very big in my neighborhood. I want to do something that will further my family and provide them with a better life. Reporter: A lot of hard work and hope. I'm searching for scholarships at the scholarships at the moment. And I hope to get them. I'm autumn. 20 years old. I want to be an agricultural educator. Growing up in rural Michigan on a farm, autumn knew early on she wanted to work in agriculture. We grew numerous different animals such as horses, rabbit, peacocks and chickens. Reporter: Just listen to her idea for a business. I want to open up a pumpkin farm one day with a petting zoo because I think that would be really cool. Reporter: Autumn is one of ten children. Her parents told her she'd have to pay her way through college. I turned to financial aid and scholarships as another resource. With limited funds for her teaching degree she entered a community college finding money for college is daunting. I'm always looking for scholarships. I just try not to freak out because I know in the end that I'm going to end up where I'm supposed to be. My name is Matthew. I'm 19 years old and I would love to be a radio personality. Matthew's dream is to be on the radio. Listen those pipes. M-a-t-t-h-ew. I knew I had to go to college. Life was not easy. It was a struggle, but she made sure that I didn't get to see that. She made sure that I always saw the peace. He was homecoming king and played football. Finding money for college has been difficult. A sophomore at Langston university in Oklahoma, he still is not sure how he's going to pay for the rest of his education. The first thing I did feel was helplessness. How am I going to pay for it. How many loans will I have to take out? I lived to different scholarships but don't get them. I just keep going. And we are so happy to have Matthew, autumn, Edson and their moms here in the audience with us this morning. Hello. Your moms are right behind you. And also joining us is David Coleman, CEO of the college board. Thank you so much. Thank you so much for all the work. Just explain to people the work of the college board. Yeah, the kids are amazing, aren't they? The college board is known for advanced placement courses for the S.A. Tvenlt but we want to clear a path so all students can own their future. For example, it was never fair -- I'm sorry. Want to take that. The college board is known for advanced placement and S.A.T. But our purpose is to clear a path for all students to own their future. So it was never fair that some kids had access to costly test prep and others didn't. So that's why I part earnered with Kahn academy to make it free for the world. The way we found autumn, Matthew and Edson is after taking our sat they practiced and improved and we saw them shine. What inspired you meeting them and hearing their stories and I know, David, you have spent time with them. There is so much to that question. And but I will sum it up this way, these students and students like them have inspired us to start a new scholarship program. We have heard -- we have heard from families, from students across this country that going to college is too complicated and too expensive. How is this going to be different from other scholarships. Here's how it works. The college board opportunity scholarship lays out six simple steps that any kid can take to go to college. Doing each step earns you a chance to earn I scholarship and doing all gives you a chance at a $40,000 scholarship and the difference is, yeah, that's good news and the difference is that most scholarships kids think are for only the best athletes or the best students. The highest scores. You get it. These scholarship are not about how high you score. They're about how much you grow. It's not about where you start, it's about how far you've come. You know, many kids in high school have already pulled themselves out of the running so in this scholarship we're trying to call to all kids, not just in the front of the class but all throughout and the other difference for most scholarship you start by writing an essay or filling out an application. Just go to cb.org/opportunity, make a starter list of six colleges you might want to go to. Just doing that irngs you a chance at a scholarship. Just by doing that. Just by doing that. Oh, great, great. All right. Well, these are three -- let's bring up the three pioneer. Let's do that. Come up here, Matthew, autumn, Edson. Come on up. You got great pipes. Come on up. Hi, autumn. Hi, Edson. Okay, you guys -- you inspired David and the board to come up with this concept, with this idea. I know that has to make you feel so, so incredible. Autumn, I want to begin with you. You say your family is like the Brady bunch. What does it mean to your family that you are going for it, that you're going for your goals. I think they're just happy for me in the long run that I continued and that's something that I learned from my mom. She went back to college, you know, after stopping for a couple of years, so just following through I think they're happy for me. I love your goal of having a pumpkin patch and then the petting zoo. I think that's perfect. How about you, who has been your inspiration? Well, mostly my parents. They sacrificed a lot to give me and my brothers a proper education and I don't really want to put that to waste and want to give them a better life. That's beautiful. And Matthew, the one with the pipes, the one with the pipes. We know your mother, we saw in the piece, your mother means so much to you and it's great all your moms are here what is it about your mom that inspires you? She always like I said she always showed the peace and not the storm and made me just want to always just go full steam. You know, on an objective and on a mission and she always instilled college into mt a young age. I remember when I was 5 she always said college, college, college so I knew I had to go. And you're in school right now and I know it's really been taxing. I can see your eyes about to get the funds for that but as we said you're the pioneers, the ones that helped them create this scholarship and so many people are going to benefit because of what you've done and do you have anything you want to say to them. I have some very good news for you this morning. Matthew, autumn, Edson, you are the pioneers. The college board is so honored to award each of you today a $40,000 scholarship. Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you so much. Holy cow. Come on, guys. Come on. You've earned it. You've earned it. I thought we were going to have some confetti or something. Come on, guys. Moms, I see your mom is in absolute tears. What does this mean for your family. This means a lot. I can relax a little bit and I'm so happy for him because he has done so much and he deserves this. Oh. And autumn's mom. Thank you very much. This takes off the financial burden that they can shoot for their dreams. I appreciate this so much. Oh, I know your mom is too overcome to say anything but just -- I know. I can just see it. I can see it. So David tell people again how they can be a part of this. We've made a $25 million commitment over five years and every student is invited. Please go to cb.org/opportunity, make a starter college list and you're on your way. Take that step. Can you just -- can you each sum up -- just to see your reaction when David said that, each of you are receiving this $40,000 scholarship, just briefly just tell us what is in your heart. You know, I'm extremely grateful right now. And it takes a lot from my financial problems and I think it really -- it's giving me like a clear path to a bright future. Autumn. Thank you. I'm just kind of like shocked. Thank you so much. It's an incredible blessing and opportunity to work with you guys and I just -- I can't thank you. It's just never going to be enough. Thank you so much. I appreciate you. Thanks. All right. Thank you all.

