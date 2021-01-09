Transcript for Dog interrupts weather forecast

We could have played "Who let the dogs out." Back with our "Play of the day." We'll call this when the storm upstages the weather forecast. Take a look. Show you who has a starring role. Global news Toronto meteorologist Anthony parnell's forecast. Through the day tomorrow. Yes, storm is in the building getting some treats, walking on thin air. Storm is definitely in the building. He's searching for treats. He does finally get a little bit of reward. Someone threw him a bone, I'm told. But there he goes. Storm is really comfortable on camera. How would cooper and Enzo. I know jalisco wouldn't have -- I'm never bringing him in the studio here. Cooper would have fun. Daisy would just sit in my office. Enzo would run up and down, he'd be fine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.