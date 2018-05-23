Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids, report finds

More
Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses a new report in the Journal of Pediatrics which says pediatric exposures to ADHD medications are an increasing problem in the U.S., affecting children of all ages.
2:17 | 05/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids, report finds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55376621,"title":"Dramatic rise in ADHD medication mishaps among kids, report finds ","duration":"2:17","description":"Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses a new report in the Journal of Pediatrics which says pediatric exposures to ADHD medications are an increasing problem in the U.S., affecting children of all ages.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/dramatic-rise-adhd-medication-mishaps-kids-report-finds-55376621","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.