-
Now Playing: California man dies trying save drowning boy at Sequoia National Park
-
Now Playing: Boy, 11, saves 3-year-old girl from drowning
-
Now Playing: Heart-stopping moment rookie cop saves man from oncoming train
-
Now Playing: Takeout Fakeout: How to make your favorite BBQ takeout meals at home
-
Now Playing: Brady Center launches new campaign to help keep kids safe from guns at home
-
Now Playing: Top country music stars come together at the CMA Music Festival
-
Now Playing: Kelsey Grammer on new Netflix movie 'Like Father'
-
Now Playing: How to find the best back-to-school savings
-
Now Playing: 'Fight Song' singer pushes back on comments about her pregnant body
-
Now Playing: Groom saves a drowning man just after wedding vows
-
Now Playing: Woman faces repossession of beloved dog
-
Now Playing: Angelina Jolie seeks 'meaningful' child support from Brad Pitt
-
Now Playing: New video shows Iowa student day before she disappeared
-
Now Playing: Girl attacked by shark in shallow water
-
Now Playing: Cops ambushed on 'National Night Out'
-
Now Playing: WNBA forces team to forfeit after 25-hour travel nightmare
-
Now Playing: High-stakes Ohio special election too close to call
-
Now Playing: Gates admits using embezzled money to fund affair
-
Now Playing: 'Firenado' churns through California mountains
-
Now Playing: Chris Young sings 'Losing Sleep' live in Times Square