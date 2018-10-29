Transcript for Photographer who snapped viral surprise proposal at Yosemite finds couple

And we turn now to the romantic mystery finally solved photographer Matthew dimpled ballots Charlie bear and his fiance he captured their stunning. A proposal. At an overlook at Yosemite National Park. Back on October 6 smoke it's an image went viral it was shared more than 20000 times to pull wrote on FaceBook I'm glad I finally found you. The shared a special moment with you I love that picture he was just it up there and taking some photographs and her sons actual. And then. Captured their moment super romantic Arlington and I get a five years.

