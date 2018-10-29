Photographer who snapped viral surprise proposal at Yosemite finds couple

On Oct. 17, photographer Matthew Dippel of Kentwood, Michigan, shared a stunning image that captured what appeared to be a proposal taking place at Taft Point in Yosemite National Park.
0:39 | 10/29/18

And we turn now to the romantic mystery finally solved photographer Matthew dimpled ballots Charlie bear and his fiance he captured their stunning. A proposal. At an overlook at Yosemite National Park. Back on October 6 smoke it's an image went viral it was shared more than 20000 times to pull wrote on FaceBook I'm glad I finally found you. The shared a special moment with you I love that picture he was just it up there and taking some photographs and her sons actual. And then. Captured their moment super romantic Arlington and I get a five years.

