Woman shows off incredible 'Beetlejuice'-themed Halloween display

It's showtime! Denise Ruiz went all out decorating her front yard in true "Beetlejuice" style, including several classic characters and scenes.

October 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live