We move on to breaking news in the murder of "Washington post" writer Jamal khashoggi. Saudi Arabia's top prosecutors announced indictments of 11 individuals, five could face the death penalty and Jon Karl tracking the story. Turkey said Saudi rulers ordered the killing but this pins the blame on much lower ranking individuals. Reporter: These are relatively low-level officials. The top among them is deputy head of Saudi intelligence. All told it's 11 indictments, five of those face theth penalty. The announcement comes six weeks after khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in istanbul. The Saudis' story has been all over the place on this. At first they claimed that khashoggi left the consulate alive and it is hard to imagine, George, an operation of this kind coming from Saudi Arabia could have taken place without the knowledge or approval of the Saudi crown prince, but his name is mentioned nowhere in this indictment. Such a tightly controlled kingdom. On another front in the white house, that top national security official who had drawn fire from the first lady now leaving the white house. Reporter: Yeah, it took a full day, George, but it looks like the first lady has had her way, although Mira ricardel, who you see there, is leaving the white house. She is apparently not leaving the administration and the statement announcing it, Sarah Sanders, the press secretary said Mira ricardel will continue to support the president as she departs the white house to transition to a new role within the administration. Unclear, George, what that new role will be or where.

