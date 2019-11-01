Transcript for 22-year-old California cop killed in line of duty

Breaking news overnight near Sacramento where a police officer has been shot and killed police and Davis California say officer Natalie corona. Was shot while responding to a car crash she later died at the hospital the 22 year old was just sworn in as an officer last summer. A manhunt got underway overnight for the suspect. Officer Chris started her career that police department and twenty sixteenths at community service officer. She was read concerned the department. And an owner for a couple of years and start as a part time employee volunteer. And and I can tell you that. Haven't seen anybody work harder. And part time capacity. And be more motivated to be a police officer and apparently. She's just an absolute. That's store and an apartment. Inseminated and pretty accurate per member. Really what to lose them. You know what a close friends as sister and I've heard her describe our officers tonight is our daughter. And her friend and and justice system that we've all wanted. This is just an absolutely devastating loss to the police department.

