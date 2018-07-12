Transcript for 911 calls reveal panic as 85-year-old attacked by alligator

We want to turn to new 911 calls you have to hear to believe. An 85-year-old man in Florida attacked by an alligator and he is saved by a tourist who came to the rescue. Victor Oquendo is in Miami with this incredible story. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. Those calls came in one after the other describing that horrifying scene as that alligator bit down on that man's foot. But thankfully there was a good samaritan nearby to help. There's a gator eating a man. The alligator is attacking the man? Reporter: This 911 calls and after an alligator attacked George Ihle. An alligator attacked my husband. He's playing -- he's laying behind a bush bleeding. We're coming now to you as fast as we can. Okay, please hurry. Reporter: Evidence of the brutal attack which left Ihle recovering in the hospital. His sneaker still in the thrashing gator's mouth. A tourist passing by using his shirt to stop the bleeding credited with saving Ihle's life. Reporter: The alligator went back into the water. The man has been attacked by an alligator. There are a few people over there right now applying a tourniquet. I can't see exactly. Reporter: The sheriff's deputies visited Ihle in the hospital wishing him a speedy recovery. And the sheriff's office saying there is no such thing as a routine call which can often be the case in Florida. We should also mention that alligator attacks are rare but as we continue to develop waterfront property in their habitat these encounters can become more common. You are making me nervous standing next to that water there. Doing the story like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.