Transcript for Actress alleges in lawsuit she was replaced by a bobble head

Back now with a lawsuit brewing over this bobblehead. Take a look. The actress known as the so-called Phillips lady seen in those famous commercials, well, she's claiming she was replaced by that figurine and it's leading to a legal battle. Diane Macedo is here to explain. Good morning to you. So, getting replaced in any job is obviously tough but the actress known as the Phillips lady says she's been replaced about I a bobblehead version of herself and now she wants the company to pay up. Hey, it's the Phillips lady. There's a more enjoyable way to get your fiber. Reporter: She might have sold you on fiber gummies and other products from Phillips. My work here is done. Reporter: But this morning phoebe Jonas, aka, the Phillips lady might be sick to her stomach after she said the companeffectivelyeplaced her in the ads with this gurine. Get four in one system defense. The actress claims in a newly filed the identify kwal bobblehead is used without her permission. Parts her hair on the same side I do. Has the same simples and nose I do with the same facial structure. Her hair is exactly the same length that mine was at the time that I did the spots. Reporter: Now Jonas is demanding $500,000 saying the company that employed her for nearly two years started running ads with the bobblehead shortly after her contract was terminated in March. This is just a question about people not wanting to pay for the use of the hard working actor's image because it's less expensive to simple re-create and steal one than to continue to pay an actor for her or his hard work. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news, Bayer which owns Phillips denies the claim saying when all of the facts come to light they will show that Bayer acted appropriately and responsibly. There you have it. Here's a look at Jonas compared to the bobblehead. You can decide how similar you think they look. You heard her pointing out she thinks the hair color, length, side part, nose are simple. In addition to the $500,000 she is suing to stop Bayer from airing any more commercials with the bobblehead in them. Well, if that's the case we're identical twins today so -- I'm Cecilia's bobblehead. Thank you for saving us from commenting on that case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.