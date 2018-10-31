-
Now Playing: Cohen now cooperating with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani continues to attack the work of special counsel Robert Mueller
-
Now Playing: Couple's death at Yosemite may have been caused by a selfie
-
Now Playing: Day care workers accused of encouraging 'toddler fight club'
-
Now Playing: Real-life 'Ocean's 11' crew had plans for more plots: Investigators
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after helicopter hits power lines, explodes
-
Now Playing: Pings heard from black boxes of crashed plane
-
Now Playing: Alleged plot against Robert Mueller referred to FBI
-
Now Playing: Notorious Boston mob boss found dead in jail cell
-
Now Playing: Halloween robots bring joy to patients and their families at this hospital
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Meghan McCain says US foreign policy is what is driving her to vote
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Parkland shooting survivors on what's driving them to vote
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Amy Robach summits Kilimanjaro after cancer battle
-
Now Playing: This 'baby shark' just won Halloween so the rest of us can go home now
-
Now Playing: Legendary rock superstars Kiss surprise two super fans and the reactions are priceless!
-
Now Playing: Holiday debate dividing the nation: Should Halloween always be on a Saturday?
-
Now Playing: The magical moment when a 5-year-old girl confused a bride for Cinderella
-
Now Playing: John Slattery and Amanda Peet team up for a big secret in a new show, 'The Romanoffs'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' viewers sent us their scarily-bad Halloween costume fails
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry opens up about 'Nobody's Fool'