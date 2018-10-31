Alleged plot against Robert Mueller referred to FBI

More
A woman claims to have been offered $20,000 to make false accusations of sexual harassment and workplace harassment against Mueller, according to reports.
2:03 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alleged plot against Robert Mueller referred to FBI

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58871285,"title":"Alleged plot against Robert Mueller referred to FBI","duration":"2:03","description":"A woman claims to have been offered $20,000 to make false accusations of sexual harassment and workplace harassment against Mueller, according to reports.","url":"/GMA/News/video/alleged-plot-robert-mueller-referred-fbi-58871285","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.