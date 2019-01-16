Transcript for American killed in terror attack in Kenya: Officials

Well good. The terror attack fit ripped through Nairobi's well to do Weston's neighborhood yesterday afternoon took the life of at least one American. Jason spindler the peace corps veteran was working in Nairobi for company he had founded he's one of fourteen killed in the attack claimed by Al some bomb. And al-Qaeda linked group known as one of the deadliest terror groups in Africa. The according in his soul begins around 3 PM. An explosion hit three cars near the upscale do should hotel most suicide bomber detonating his best each side to lobbyists for gunmen are then seen here storming the hotel and opening fire and saw them. Who fooled them. And to a walking hopefuls to. Some people let from the windows 28. The tools tools people running up and don't who was giving the gun the gun troops become load and load. Anti terrorist squad spent hours going room to room to. Out the attackers evacuating more than 700 people not to dealerships that event benefited. There's just before sunrise explosions ring out again sending survivors scrambling. Just moments after being rescued from more than a little out of place. We will seek. Out every person. That was in vault. In the funding. Planning. And execution. Of these genius act. In Kenya's president urging everyone to go back to work with out fear and he's insisting that East Africa is safe for its citizens and visitors. Maggie really ABC news New York.

