Transcript for A look back at past deadly duck tour incidents

Twelve people were killed today when amphibious tourist boat sank on lake Hamilton outside of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Twenty people on board the boat known as a dock. Because of its use on both land and water residents of nearby condominium saw the boat in trouble and rushed to rescue with many people as they hood. We got word that two people are missing in Philadelphia tonight after a barge collided with a sightseeing boat on the Delaware River 37 people on the boat were thrown into the water. The police trying to rescue them for the Coast Guard got there the boat. Had caught fire and stole a halt. It was a horrific accident caught on videotape. An outing on the Delaware River turned into would tragedy. When a barge rammed into and over a duck who filled with sightseers. To students from hungry visiting the US around the family's attorneys contend the duct birds captain wasted valuable time. By not ordering everyone into light jackets a good twelve minutes before the accident. Right after the crew shut down the engine because of the suspected fire. Chaos on a downtown Seattle bridge patients sprawled out on the ground the walking wounded and others heard even worse being triage. Blade in the middle of the road site my coroner's bodies just never. All of them passengers of this book tour vehicle and a charter bus full of exchange students both driving across Seattle's Aurora bridge. Here come around a curve it is pulling up the harbor and then next thing I know he veered out of control and we it was Bosnia. Tonight at least four are dead all exchange students and more than 44 others injured nine of them critically. The ducks vehicle and amphibious tour bus and in cities around the country appears to have steered the charter bus though it's unclear who was at fault.

