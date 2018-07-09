Transcript for California residents rush to evacuate wildfire

Ay, ginger, thank you. We turn THA ragg wildfire in northerncalifornia the delta firurning outtrol scorching more than 22,000 acres in a state that' uffering from a drought. Thing in shows the scene people a racing to evacuate. Will cs on the Redding, lifornia. Good morng, Weporter: Gd Cecilia. We're seeing a L O Thi devastation for the first me. This home incinerated. Can you image exactly how the balayed ou fire C saying it down.an WHA left of their hose this morning. In the end it was just tooh those flas E continuing to burn. Overnight the delta fire expel toending flames 300 feet into the air. Crr wreckage of car after car. 47 miles ofhway completely attack the flames. Mandatory eations alrdy on the front lines to homes and property. But the conditions are stackedt them this terrain is a tinderbox. You can hear those flame eating through this bdry brush. This is perfect fuel Fors fire. This is fire say it's running out of money after a brutal season. Recordting wildfire including the F have destroyed $845 million in property a burned 1.2 acres. Thend not be anywhere in sight. A long summer. We've been everywhere from the car. Now here. Reporter: With drought conditio gting worsehis is now expected to the worst fire season ever incalifornia's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.