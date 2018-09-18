Champion golfer found murdered on course, suspect charged

Police charged a man with murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena, 22.
0:27 | 09/18/18

Transcript for Champion golfer found murdered on course, suspect charged
There has been an arrest in the murder of a promising young golf star in Iowa. The body of 22 year old Celia bar queen are it was a Mena. Was found on a golf course in means that police were called to the scene after a golf bag was found with nobody narrate. She was from Spain and attended Iowa state university and even won the big twelve championship in April. The suspect who is also 22 has a criminal history no word yet on the cause of death or motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

