City braces for storm surge from Hurricane Florence

ABC News' Victor Oquendo reports from Jacksonville, North Carolina, where people are trapped in hotels and homes as they brace for more rain and storm surge.
1:10 | 09/14/18

Transcript for City braces for storm surge from Hurricane Florence
sheer size of thiseallys daunting. Carolina, also getng pummehe stormight rapped in homes and ho trying toetrescued. ABC's or oquendos there right now. Good mng, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Are getti hammered hurricflorence rht now re in Jacksonville. Thin has been relentless all night long and per hour. We'vecked in withency officials. They tell that T RDS are fl they'raling with lot of downed power linesnd TRE is major structural damage in thisarea. They had some people that WER stuck inside of a hotel. Some of those G reported basketball size holes in some of their room they had to get everybody out of there. Thankfully nre in jaconrebo 20 miles inland F the ast.oncern here is flooding butown there, storm surg that's their big worry. Reports already toppingt T weather like this for ma S to come. Michael. Allright, THA you, Victor. Like you thankfully no one was wis bearing the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

