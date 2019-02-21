Transcript for Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting terror attack

I'm pretty hour sear. Terror attack foiled by police and the coast guard officer arrested for stockpiling weapons and compiling a hit list of prom dent Democrats and journalists is heading to court. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas in Washington with the details. Reporter: George, good morning. FBI officials are describing this as a truly alarming case. And if the allegations are true, terrifying. Today the FBI plans to make an urgent appeal to keep this coast guard officer locked up pending E they believe he is that dangerous. Christopher Paul Hasson will appear in court. According to the FBI, he served also in the FBI and national Marines sockstyled these weapons including 1,000 bullets, and all stored in a small Maryland apartment they believe believe is part of a dream to, quote, innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country. It almost seemed like he was a ticking time bomb. Reporter: They say the 49-year-old had possible hit list including the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, senate minority leader chuck Schumer. Senators Elizabeth Warren, kamala Harris and Joe Scarborough. Googling information and asking ominous questions like, where do most senators live in D.C. Are supreme court justices protected. Prosecutors allege Hasson studied the strategy of Eric Rudolph noting he needed to have a way to get out to escape crime scenes. They made he had musings of genocide looking for at one point a way to till almost every last western on the Earth including using biological weapon, a plague and attacking the food supply. He was arrested on begun and drug violations. Then those charges are the tip of the iceberg. All right, I'm sure they are. Now we turn to that major

