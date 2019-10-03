Transcript for Coast Guard rescues dozens of ice fishermen on Lake Erie

hour though with the fisherman stranded on the ice. Dozens of them finding themselves in a really precarious situation. They were unable to get back to shore and since this story is, like, somewhat weather related, we thought rob might be able to do it. Because we all like looking at rob. Hi, rob. Nice day in awhile, so it seemed like a good day to go fishing, right? Coast guard to the rescue. They had been called when fishermen were on lake Erie just off the shores of Ohio when they saw they were having trouble getting back to shore. Reporter: Supposed to be a fun day of fishing. We're going back, but it has opened a football field. Reporter: But as the ice started to crack, this fishing trip quickly turned into a slippery rescue mission. Ice broke loose off of a state park. Approximately 75 people are trapped. Reporter: Over 100 ice fishermen finding themselves stranded on partially frozen lake Erie Saturday morning. You said, I don't know if I'll be good to go on that ice today. No. I knew better. Reporter: But temperatures continue to rise causing the ice to break apart, pushing the fishermen out even farther. 33-degree lake water separating them from shore. In a matter of 20 minutes, it was over 200 yards. Reporter: The coast guard springing into action to save the men using airboats and even lifting two others out by helicopter. We were taking people across on this, and we had about 1,000 foot of rope. Reporter: Everyone managing to get off the lake without serious injuries. Although not pictured there, we were told some of the guys actually swam to shore. That water, 33 degrees. So hopefully close at the time, but by the time the coast guard got to some of these guys, they were a mile and a half from shore. Kudos to the guys and gals working the coast garden. Swam with their clothes on and everything, unbelievable. Ice fishing, anyone? I never understood it, but it's a culture. It is a culture. Some people love it. Huge culture. Embrace the weather. I say that. You first. We'll watch you. You always say that and I never listen. I'm glad I didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.