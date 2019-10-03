Transcript for CVS pharmacy plans to change music played when your call is put on hold

We have to get to this long running debate over the music you hear when you call CVS. I have been covering this since last summer because journalism. After a month's long nationwide controversy, CVS is finally changing its tune. Pharmacy, press 3. Reporter: It's the song that sparked a national debate. CVS pharmacy's hold music, the same song they have been using for almost 20 years. The tune gained national attention when this doctor wrote a viral article begging CVS to change it. He says he hears the song every time he calls in a prescription. After I had listened to it for, you know, 300 million times, that I just got tired of hearing the same tune. Reporter: Hundreds of customers even joined an online petition. Others came to the song's defense. It's actually a very nice tune. At least you know that you are still on the phone. Reporter: Now CVS is finally changing its tune, literally. Telling ABC news in a statement, CVS pharmacy will be updating the interactive voice response phone system for our stores later in 2019, including determining which on-hold music will be used in the updated system. I was ecstatic. Reporter: The doctor says he's looking forward to a new hold song someday soon. What would he like to hear? This is such a tricky question. I would go with "Fooled again". ?????? somebody else might go with my dream would be they change it a lot. I think people in-house might agree with the doctor's choice of change, and in case you're thinking it's just a song, the doctor said he did the did the math and he spent 25 days of his life listening to that. No word on exactly when the new music will come out, but I'm hoping the doctor gets his

