Cyber Monday smashes sales records

More
ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis reports on the deals still available as Cyber Monday has become a weeklong shopping extravaganza.
3:00 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyber Monday smashes sales records

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59439214,"title":"Cyber Monday smashes sales records","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis reports on the deals still available as Cyber Monday has become a weeklong shopping extravaganza. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/cyber-monday-smashes-sales-records-59439214","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.