Dangerous storms hit fire-ravaged parts of California

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in some parts of Southern California, where some areas devastated by wildfires now face the threat of flash floods and mudslides.

What is a mudslide? A mudslide is a mass of mud moving downhill, usually causing damage or destruction.

