Dangerous storms hit fire-ravaged parts of California

More
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in some parts of Southern California, where some areas devastated by wildfires now face the threat of flash floods and mudslides.
1:36 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous storms hit fire-ravaged parts of California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59490306,"title":"Dangerous storms hit fire-ravaged parts of California","duration":"1:36","description":"Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in some parts of Southern California, where some areas devastated by wildfires now face the threat of flash floods and mudslides.","url":"/GMA/News/video/dangerous-storms-hit-fire-ravaged-parts-california-59490306","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.