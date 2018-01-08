-
Now Playing: A man suspected of rape and murder used dating site to meet victims
-
Now Playing: Federal officials warn of road safety after viral dance challenge
-
Now Playing: Paddle boarder captured in photo with shark circling beneath
-
Now Playing: Frat member who pleaded guilty in hazing death escapes jail time
-
Now Playing: Dating app murder suspect seemed like 'dream guy'
-
Now Playing: Facebook removes dozens of fake accounts ahead of midterms
-
Now Playing: New allegations surface against embattled CBS chief
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage released in deadly friendly fire incident
-
Now Playing: Fiery opening statements kick off Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on immigration, voter ID laws at rally
-
Now Playing: 85 injured in Mexico plane crash
-
Now Playing: Stunning portraits celebrate breastfeeding mothers around the globe
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Lebron James opens a public school in his hometown
-
Now Playing: Kenny Chesney performs his inspirational song 'Better Boat'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish graces the cover of Glamour's September issue
-
Now Playing: Why are teens turning to Facetune on social media?
-
Now Playing: Bob Odenkirk reveals possible Walter White cameo on 'Better Call Saul'
-
Now Playing: Kenny Chesney says new album is unlike any he's ever made
-
Now Playing: Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
-
Now Playing: Why you shouldn't ignore sudden pain at night