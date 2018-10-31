Transcript for Day care workers accused of encouraging 'toddler fight club'

Now to that alarming video from a day-care center in St. Louis where kids, it's so hard to see this. They're seen fighting as their teachers cheer them on and linsey Davis joins us. The teachers have been fired but the day-care center is still operating? Reporter: Yes, that day care is still operating and were required to do additional training but the video is rather astounding. People just pummeling each other and being encouraged to do so by the adults in the room. This morning a mother is suing over troubling footage showing preschoolers taking part in a toddler fight club. In the 2016 video, teachers are seen cheering the young children on. One jumps enthusiastically while the other helps students put on toy fists. One little boy caught on camera tries to break up the fight. Get out the way. The incident came to light after a 10-year-old boy captured this video on his iPad showing his 4-year-old brother allegedly being forced to fight with another student. They're fighting. Reporter: If he wouldn't have had his iPad on him that day, who knows if we even would have found out about it. Reporter: The boy's mother Nicole Merseal reported it to the school and authorities. While the two teachers were fired, the state did not file any criminal charges. No one is being held accountable and if I'm not a ice for my children who will be? Reporter: Now she is suing the day care for more than $25,000 and hopes the state will reconsider filing charges. The state gave them a slap on the hand. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news the department of health confirms they concluded their investigation in 2016 and says the day care was asked to take additional steps to ensure staff were trained and knowledgeable about age-appropriate activities for children. But Merseal is still hoping for harsh consequences. I don't know any parent that could watch their children go through this and not be upset. Reporter: One teacher told investigators she let the kids fight as a stress release after the day care's heater broke. But I guess he's a 3 or 4-year-old boy that tries to break it up. He even knew this is not a good idea. We shouldn't be doing this. Stress for a 4-year-old kid. Additional training to know that's wrong. In order to determine this activity is appropriate and this is not? Doesn't make sense. No fight club in nursery school.

