Transcript for At least 4 dead as Dorian slams the Carolinas

The storm, it is slamming the Carolina as we said but turning deadly in the U.S. At least four people are killed in the Carolinas. Rob Marciano is there in nags head in the outer banks. Good morning, rob. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. The center of Dorian just 60 miles from our position and accelerating into this area and we're looking for the eye wall to be here soon, the wind, rain, getting worse. It's been steadily getting worse and thankfully at low tide. That will change this afternoon where we will see some of the worst of the flooding. A camera up the road at kill devil hills. A similar action and get it later than we do. Already across both Carolinas we have seen winds gusting to 60 miles an hour. That's knocked down trees, power lines and over 300,000 are without power and the worst has yet to come through. Overnight, hurricane Dorian's wrath turning deadly in the U.S. After officials confirm four people died in the Carolinas. Listen as a transformer explodes knocking out power to this gas station. The roadways desolate as roaring winds and rain whipped the area. That danger why people are being ordered to shelter in place. Another fierce rain band is coming in. Just got an alert to shelter in place. Earlier Thursday floodwaters swallowing Wilmington. This truck was left to defend itself on the beach. Mammoth tries uprooted. Power lines smoking, wires illuminating the streets leaving 350 though thousand without power and the Carolina coast swarmed with tornadoes and the destruction just devastating. A miracle no one was injured in this mobile home park nearly leveled by a reported tornado in emerald isle. It's like a nuclear wasteland. It was a deafening noig. Reporter: One woman in her home. The windows broke loose. Everything was swirling in our bedroom. Reporter: The intensity put surf side beach South Carolina under water Thursday making way for treacherous driving conditions and homes to be surrounded by water. You're looking at our live shot from kill devil hills. Give you an idea how wide-reaching it is, Norfolk, Hampton road, Virginia Beach is getting it as well and expect tense flooding and tropical storm force winds to the capes of eastern new England. We've got rain, wind. That surge in spots will overwash nc-12, the major highway that comes through here. There will be be people that get cut off. Yesterday we had to have just a slew of them come down with damage. That will be a threat, Cecilia, until this eye gets offshore and that's not going to happen until well into the afternoon. Yeah, that surf is really thank you.

