Transcript for Deadly Little Rock police shooting under investigation

It shows an officer opening fire on a driver. That officer claimed that the driver hit him with his car. ABC's Lana Zak is on the story from our D.C. Bureau. Lana, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning to you the FBI is now investigating this deadly shooting and I want to give a warning to our viewers, this video may be disturbing. Get out of the car. Get out of the car, dude. Reporter: The deadly encounter unfolding after 11:00 A.M. In Little Rock, Arkansas. Police say it all began when a license plate reader alerted detectives this black Altima was watch as the Nissan pulls into that parking lot. Following right behind him officer Charles Starks. He demands that the driver get out. Get out of the car. Dude, get out of the car. I mean, what you gonna shoot me for. I ain't -- Get out of the car, get out of the car, dude. Reporter: More police arrive. Hit me. Shot multiple times. Reporter: Here you can see a different angle as officer Starks fires into the car. Investigators say the driver, 20-year-old Bradley Blackshire, died at the scene. Get out of the car. Put your Hands up. Put your Hands up. Reporter: Surveillance video nearby shows another angle. As the officer approaches the Altima and a second officer ramming the Altima. Prosecutors are reviewing the deadly incident. The FBI called to investigate if there was a civil rights violation. Officer Starks is white and Blackshire was black. We have released this video so that we can be accountable, clear and transparent to the people of Little Rock. According to ABC affiliate, KATV, police protocol in little Rock requires officers to step out of the way of a moving vehicle instead of shooting at it except to prevent death or serious injury. An attorney for the Blackshire family tells ABC they believe this video confirms that the officer, quote, employed an unreasonable and excessive amount of force. Dan. Lana, thank you.

