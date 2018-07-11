-
Now Playing: What it means for Democrats' control of the House
-
Now Playing: Democrats take control of the House
-
Now Playing: Republicans keep control of Senate as Democrats take House
-
Now Playing: How the midterm results will affect Trump
-
Now Playing: Georgia governor's race still too close to call
-
Now Playing: Young voters had low turnout in 2018 midterms
-
Now Playing: 1st Muslim, Native American women elected to Congress
-
Now Playing: Democrats regain the House as record number of women elected to Congress
-
Now Playing: 'Nutcracker' babies have us in the Christmas spirit
-
Now Playing: 'This is the future': How a mirror could transform working out
-
Now Playing: Get in the fall spirit with these Thanksgiving-themed nails
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teresa Giudice discusses her husband's pending deportation
-
Now Playing: Paralyzed woman completes NYC Marathon entirely on crutches
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' hosts get in the holiday spirit with Snooki
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan can't get enough of this special holiday gift on 'Deals and Steals'
-
Now Playing: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen give relationship advice to 'GMA Day' audience
-
Now Playing: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen talk kids, romance and marriage
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba is People's Sexiest Man Alive and we are not surprised
-
Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's creative get-out-the-vote midterms message
-
Now Playing: Food blogger Alice Choi shares some quick and easy Thanksgiving side recipes