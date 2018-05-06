Transcript for Desperate search for survivors in Guatemala eruption

Thank you so much. Nowll go to that devastincano emergency in guatemal lava and ash destroy towns and buryihomes. Take a look thesh plume from space. You are there near emty. D here's what we know it has affected more than 1.7 million people. At least 69 have beenled and more than 3,0 evacuated. ABC's ors on the scene with the very la. Go morning Tu, Victor. Reporter: Goorning, Michael. We're in verylose to the volcano. Just that way. And this ee town is coated a thick layer see trash bags filled with an right here take a look at this this stuff is everre.'s on park bench, it's on leg to new concern, mudslides. Overnight T desperate search R survivors. A D after that massive eruption which forced pand residents to F as that deadly plume of volcanic rock and ash blackeout the sky. This B wrapped in a blanket miraculouslyted to safety. Hes lucky. More than 60 did including children aug as 3. We lost three our family members man says. For thho survivedany spending the night in pac shelters. Childr sleepingn the floor. This cell phone video captured the terrifying moments two polifficers nearly lost their lives I the spewing volcanic ash. Somehow they survived. Families saying they were G little warning to get out. We were suffocating. Couldn't Brea this woman says. Bodies left buried underneath the ash, entir communities blank kelled in gray reaching guatem city 4 miles away and workers at the airport blowing it away with lblowers. Thouwereamping near volca clearing out justre I erupted recording T video as they made T safety. You feel pretty lucky rig now. Yes,defitely. It's a lot to dec for sure. Reporter: Rescue crews already had R work cut out for them. Some W too tough touch and tooot to get there. Now with all this rain in the forecast, their jobs W only be more difficul George. It is such a desperate tuation, Victor, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.