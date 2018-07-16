Divers describe scary moment during Thai cave rescue

More
British divers Jason Milleson and Chris Jewell told "The Mail on Sunday" that Jewell almost lost his grip as he brought the second-to-last boy out of the cave.
2:21 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Divers describe scary moment during Thai cave rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56615019,"title":"Divers describe scary moment during Thai cave rescue","duration":"2:21","description":"British divers Jason Milleson and Chris Jewell told \"The Mail on Sunday\" that Jewell almost lost his grip as he brought the second-to-last boy out of the cave. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/divers-describe-scary-moment-thai-cave-rescue-56615019","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.