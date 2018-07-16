-
Now Playing: How did soccer players survive in Thai cave?
-
Now Playing: How the Thai cave rescue narrowly succeeded
-
Now Playing: Prince Louis looks adorable in new royal christening photos
-
Now Playing: Store manager calls cops on black customer over coupon dispute
-
Now Playing: Deadly wildfires and extreme heat on both coasts
-
Now Playing: Divers describe scary moment during Thai cave rescue
-
Now Playing: Slim down instantly with these summer fashion must-haves
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner reveals the one thing she'll say no to on 'Yes Day'
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner talks about a possible 'Alias' reboot
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know to stay bug-free this summer
-
Now Playing: How to score the biggest deals this Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's father claims his daughter is struggling to adjust to royal life
-
Now Playing: Retailers capitalize on price-matching for Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Parents say toddler got stuck in washing machine
-
Now Playing: Comedian's show debuts to political backlash
-
Now Playing: Woman found alive 7 days after her car plunged off cliff
-
Now Playing: Expectations for Trump's high-stakes meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: This fashion illustrator makes masterpiece sketches out of food, plants and more
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: Colton's father puts Becca in the hot seat
-
Now Playing: Proclamation given in honor of boy who died in 2004