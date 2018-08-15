Transcript for Dozens of water rescues across the flooded heartland

All right, thank you so much, gio. Now that that severe weather that's striking the heartland. Water rescues playing out overnight. Ginger has the latest. 140 emergency calls, 32 of those in Oklahoma City alone. More than 8 inches of rain reported just overnight in Independence, Kansas. Flash flooding forcing powerful water rescues in Oklahoma. Babies being carried to S in Oklahoma City. This firefighter neck deep in water piggybacking a man out of the floods. Cars swallowed in the water-filled streets. We pulled in. It was already over the top of her car. So I just told her to pull in because I didn't want her car going dead. Reporter: More than five inches of rain falling in just four hours, sending creeks and rivers over their banks. The wettest August day in Oklahoma City's recorded history. And in parts of Pennsylvania and New York, a fourth straight day of heavy rains and flash flooding. Oh, my god. Reporter: This camper washed down the river in Bloomfield, turning rapids through already rolling neighborhoods. We've got this abundant low level moisture fueling these storms right there in Missouri, parts of Kansas and even Arkansas. As these move to the north and east we'll end up with more in the northeast. These places that have been saturated by Friday could see a lot more storms and more than three inches in western Kentucky.

