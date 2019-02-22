Transcript for New election ordered in NC after fraud allegations

We will turn to the election stunner in North Carolina. Allegations of ballot tampering for forcing a new congressional election and the man at the center brought to tears by his own son. Mary Bruce has more and, Mary, this is a case that could have pretty big implications for all those allegations of election fraud out of Washington. Reporter: This is a pretty dramatic twist in what has become one of the most visible examples of election fraud different from those unfounded claims of voter fraud that the president is often repeating. Democrats have long argued that that kind of in-person fraud by voters is rare and instead it is cases like what has happened in North Carolina allegedly that Republicans should focus on. After fighting for his congressional seat for months, North Carolina Republican candidate mark Harris making a stunning reverse ago. I believe a new election should be called. Reporter: The board now preparing for a do-over. Say aye. Aye. I believe it's a unanimous vote. Reporter: The results of the first were 12uk in limbo rocked by allegations that votes were stolen. Harris has insisted he knew of no illegal activity within his campaign. Neither I nor any of the leadership of my campaign were aware of or condoned the improper activities that have been testified to in this hearing. Reporter: But at the center of the controversy his political strategist, Mcrae Dowless accused of tampering with more than 500 absentee ballots to help Harris win testifying against his father, Harris' own son said he warned him Dowless was shady. I love my dad, and I love my mom. Okay? I think they made mistakes in this process. Reporter: John Harris said he told his father it appeared Dowless may have used illegal tactics in the past to gain votes while working for another candidate. I told him collecting ballot was a felony and I would send him a statute that showed collecting ballots was a felony. Raised red flags at the time that the decision was made to hire Mr. Dowless. That's what I did. Reporter: Voters are now going to have to start the process from scratch beginning with an entirely new primary and, guys, a whole new election is so rare we Vance seen it since 1974. Wow. That's going to take months for this to work itself out. Still unknown if that candidate will be back on the ballot so thanks to Mary for that.

