Transcript for More explosives could be in the mail: FBI

Now to disturbing new developments in that serial bomb case at the suspect made its first appearance in court. Another package was founded a Mallon now forty the revealing had a long list of names and addresses. Fit to be potential targets ABC Victor okay endo has more from Miami good morning Victor. Good morning Michael that list includes celebrities and media figures and other politicians according to law enforcement source. Even though Caesar silk is in custody at the federal detention facility behind me. There there's the possibility of more bombs still out there. This morning the renewed warning from the FBI. Additional explosive devices could still be traveling through the mail system late Monday night according to an internal memo from the times a suspicious envelope addressed to that times editor was discovered in a newsroom mailbox. Everyone on high alert the NYPD called in. Later determining it was a false alarm. Born out of hyper caution. Law enforcement sources telling ABC news the FBI has compiled the list of what it says or mail bomb suspect Cesar C outs potential targets. The names include politicians media figures and celebrities. The FBI know notifying everyone on that list. Including an editor at the New York Times meanwhile say yuck is in federal custody after his brief initial appearance in court Monday. Flanked by three private attorneys speaking softly and nodding when responding to the judge one of his lawyers casting doubt on the sold fingerprint matching serial. Investigators say they found on one of the fourteen bombs be believed emailed. Last week through your going to be calling a fingerprint in to question. Right now the fingerprint is in question. And what Seau was in court on Monday he actually broke down in tears when he spotted his sister in the courtroom a failing attorney tells us they've not seen each other. In three years they'll be back in court on Friday that's where there will likely decide when to move on to New York for trial. Michael Knight thank you so much Victor.

