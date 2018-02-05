Transcript for Famed coaches sue USA Gymnastics

New fallout from the gymnastics scandal. The infamous karolyi coaches are using usa gymnastics over a failed real estate deal. They said they had no idea about coach Larry Nassar's abuse. The world famous husband and wife coaching team who run the coach where some of Dr. Larry Nassar's abuse took place are suing U.S. Gymnastics. They trained Mary Lou retton to Kerri strug and much of that happened at the karolyi ranch home to usa gymnastics in early 2000. Earlier they cut ties with the ranch because that's where Dr. Larry Nassar accused some of those gymnasts. Now they're suing them for buying the ranch. The stigma associated with the land is not a valid excuse for termination adding the organization knew about Nassar's alleged assaults before it agreed to purchase the property in 2016 for more than $3 million. The karolyis maintain they did not know about the abuse at the time. Thank you. Michael. Thank you, now to that big

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.