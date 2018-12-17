Family of girl who died in border custody calls for 'thorough' investigation

Jakelin Caal Maquin's father, who crossed the border with her from Guatemala, said his 7-year-old daughter was fine before taking a 94-mile bus ride to a Border Patrol station.
0:32 | 12/17/18

Transcript for Family of girl who died in border custody calls for 'thorough' investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

