Transcript for Feds focus on Florida as origin of suspected bombs

We want to get to the latest on the explosives sent through the mail. They're looking for clues. Because they believe some of those may have come from there. Suspected pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden and democratic supporters like actor Robert de Niro and ABC's Eva pilgrim is there at the postal facility near Miami. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The search for answers bring investigators here to south Florida. One of their new focuses, this postal sorting facility. They are searching for clues as they try to figure out where these suspected bombs came from and who is sending them. This morning, the urgent manhunt shifting to Florida as the search intensifies for the perpetrator behind the ten suspected explosive devices that were sent to high-profile targets around the country. Bomb squads armed with canine units descending on this postal facility just north of Miami as homeland security secretary Nielsen confirms some were shipped from Florida. Some originated from Florida. Reporter: Officials concerned there could be more out there. We don't know at this time, but with the postal services that are here, we're doing our best to make sure if there are any out there we identify them quickly. Reporter: The FBI issuing a warning. These devices should be considered dangerous. Do not touch. Do not move. Do not handle any suspicious or unknown package. Reporter: On Thursday three more bombs discovered. This time addressed to Robert de Niro. We got a level one suspicious package. Reporter: And former vice president Joe Biden. My first instinct get all the employees out of the building safely and then to, you know, just follow protocol. Reporter: All of the packages sent to people or organizations critical of president trump. All sharing the same characteristics, six American flag postage stamps, a pipe inside and return address from south Florida. Mayor bill DI Blasio calling it terror. Overnight representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaking out. We'll never be cowed into submission. Never. Reporter: This morning the former vice president a target urging politicians to come together. My hope is these pipe bombs being mailed Mike wake everybody in my business up. Reporter: Another target, Maxine waters, saying she won't be intimidated. We should not crawl under the bed, close the doors, not be out, be afraid to go to rallies. We have to keep doing what we're doing in order to make this country right. That's what I intend to do and as the young people say, I ain't scared. Reporter: As of right now investigators don't have a suspect, but they are working around the clock to try to figure out who is sending these devices. Robin. I would imagine so, thank you. Investigators are taking

