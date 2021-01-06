-
Now Playing: Waves crash ahead of Cyclone Yaas in India
-
Now Playing: Subtropical storm Ana forms ahead of official start to Atlantic hurricane season
-
Now Playing: A 19-year-old man had a few too many beverages
-
Now Playing: US marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre
-
Now Playing: Police search for gunmen after Miami mass shooting kills 2, injures at least 20
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day weekend shatters travel projections
-
Now Playing: Mom who gave birth as high school senior celebrates daughter's high school graduation
-
Now Playing: Cellphones light up graduation ceremony after power outage
-
Now Playing: Boy Scout plays stirring rendition of taps on Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Day of remembrance: 100 years since Tulsa Race Massacre
-
Now Playing: Americans remember the fallen on Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Woman wins $2 million after missing initial Powerball drawing
-
Now Playing: Texas man under arrest for allegedly plotting mass shooting at Walmart
-
Now Playing: Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
-
Now Playing: Investigators search for missing boy in Iowa
-
Now Playing: State House Republicans fail to pass Texas voting bill
-
Now Playing: Gunmen wanted for mass shooting in Miami
-
Now Playing: US celebrates Memorial Day, 1st holiday after vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Bystanders aid San Francisco officer who was in a 'death grip'