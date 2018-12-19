Flynn sentencing delayed after attack from federal judge

More
Michael Flynn is under renewed pressure to cooperate with federal prosecutors, including the special counsel, and is required to stay within 50 miles of Washington.
3:27 | 12/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flynn sentencing delayed after attack from federal judge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59904368,"title":"Flynn sentencing delayed after attack from federal judge","duration":"3:27","description":"Michael Flynn is under renewed pressure to cooperate with federal prosecutors, including the special counsel, and is required to stay within 50 miles of Washington. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/flynn-sentencing-delayed-attack-federal-judge-59904368","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.