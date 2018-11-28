Transcript for General Motors workers seek answers amid shutdown plans

The general motors workers who are at the center of the closures are devastated and desperate for answers coming weeks before the holidays and many are speaking out about the decision overnight. Eva pilgrim is here with that. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning. We talked to so many of those workers. Just in shock, not sure what they're going to do now. Most of them finding out they may be out of a job by watching the news or from a friend. Overnight, outrage growing among general motors employees after the largest automaker in the U.S. Announced massive layoffs. They always take it out on the backs of the workers and consumer, not their stockholders. Reporter: Jeannette who works at this plant speaking with ABC news putting some of the blame for the 14,000 plus layoffs squarely at president trump's feet. I've been listening to president trump spouting off and how he's mad about it but he could have done it in a much more reasonable way and not caused all this damage. Reporter: Trump met with GM's CEO Mary barra promising jobs would be coming back to the U.S. It's the long-term jobs that we're looking for, we're bringing manufacturing back to the United States big league. Reporter: Some of those workers who supported the president feel let down. Those promises were made and those promises were broken. Reporter: Now the automaker saying it will cut 15% of its workforce by 2020. Tara Gress has been with the company almost two decades. They don't care about us, and it's not what it used to be. We used to be something and you could take more pride in your job and now they could care less. Reporter: Heart-wrenching scenes playing out across the five factories is the U.S. And Canada by those affected by the layoffs just before the holidays. I don't know what to do next. GM is blaming it on slowing car sales saying peep aren't buying cars anymore and switching to SUVs and automation. Executives hope this will save at least $6 billion but all of these people thinking about the fact that it's the holidays and they just don't know what they'll do. There was no warning. No warning. All right, thank you, Eva.

