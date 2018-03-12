Transcript for George H.W. Bush's casket departs Houston aboard Air Force One

This is an ABC news special report. Celebrating president George Herbert Walker Bush and Al reporting George Stephanopoulos. Good morning and welcome back as we continue to honor America's 41 president George H. W. Bush there you see the motorcade. Hearse carrying his casket which is just holding a Lincoln air force field in Houston Texas. A 45 minute drive. From his home. Accompanied by family members met by a military honor guard until it can air force base. In front of Air Force One which has been sent by president trump. Retail special air mission 41 in honor for 41 president. For his final journey. To the US capitol. We're later today he will lie in state and this capital celebration. With the leadership of congress vice president Mike Pence and his family ahead of the state funeral and the Washington National Cathedral. On Wednesday. Of course all of these hours meticulously planned with the participation of President Bush himself. Do we met there by general Michael Howard has a commanding general of Washington DC. In charge of all funeral preparations an honor guard that you see there representing every branch of the Malaysian military service. Also there to escort his father America's 43 president. George W. Bush. Cokie Roberts and every moment. These rituals meticulously. Plan by the military that is what happens as a presidential funeral and and they planned often. Whatever President Bush for instances that is some of the people he had originally planned to eulogize a dock site and he is that I had to redo his plans but you know George. Thinking about these days respect and remembrance which will be having this week. I'm struck listen that the tribute sort of con man. Over the weekend by the thousands how specific they are it's not we mourn your loss it's. From the NIH. He did the human genome have project from the CIA. He was he reconstituted. The agency and brought back its reputation. From individuals warm after another packs of personal kindness is really something to see. There we see the honor guard. Going to meet the casket. Not only institutional remembers Cokie Roberts but also such personal remembrance. For rap President George Bush it's been said so many times that he represents another era. In your own people used to write letters he wrote them by the thousands. And they're quite personal is letters to his mother for instance really say things that you don't expect the young man to tell their mothers but he did. And and if you have any interaction with him he would get a note. He wrote to me when my mother died for instance a lovely note it just. He was very. Well brought up. Presents Hayley. President George W. Bush Neil Bush. Their children and grandchildren. And major general Michael Howard. A military district Washington DC. It. Officer flourishes hail for the chief. US navy and then at 21 gun salute for America's 41 president. Now on special air mission 41 for that flight from Houston Texas Ellington air force field. The Washington DC in the US capitol where president George hw bush we'll lie in state later today you see his family there. President George W Bush's son Neil Bush children. And grandchildren. And and elbow onto the plane now as well Terry Moran so appropriate that the president. I sure that would enable him. What also showed it was sent out by his office earlier today. His in this final resting or where some socks and special Sox. Which show. They always do this time as a fighter pilot shot down the age of one in world war two and Terry he said that was the defining. Experience of his life. He did and he was. Asked of all the high positions that he held in public service vice president head of the CIA on board a China congressman. What prepared of the best to be president of the United States and he said that day. In September 1945 when he was shot out of this guy he had been tested. And he also had. Come to understand and away very few people do is a value. Of human life he would say sometimes in talking about that I I'm no hero. And one can't help but see with the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush the the passing of a certain ideal of American manhood this strong silent type. Braves even lethal if necessary but not a bribe him or not any kind of person certainly not this person George Herbert Walker Bush. To brag on something an act of heroism like that that was not the. Manning was to see his son George W climbing on a special air mission of course there. Is a service dog solid. By his side for so many years. We'll now be returning to Washington DC. And stay in service. For other veterans of the war Cokie Roberts. Have Walter Reed hospital and Walter Reed. One facility called Walter Reed and it's fill in this military wounded warriors. And so glad to have. Sally go on to be helpful to them is so incredibly appropriate and so. Typical of the bush family to do existed to say because she's that I have met the Dalai he's very sweet dog. But is so it's hard to say goodbye victim that the dog should be a certain stocks. And you'll be easier to receive this weekend. Lane before the casket the president also that a farewell is home to go from the US navy fair winds and following seas are. We have to watch. Approximately three hour flight. From Houston Texans on the Washington DC. Later this afternoon as we said the president will lie in state of the US capitol there will be a ceremony to capitol rotunda may Broussard chief congressional correspondent. Is there Mary. George members of the armed services are starting to line up here in front of the capitol for the ceremony to come here this afternoon they of the capital preparing to attack honor. President Bush welcomed him back to the capital for the final time this of course is the place where his political career began he served two terms here in the House of Representatives and today he will be celebrated and honored by members of his former cabinet his former colleagues. Courses vice president Dan Quayle will be present his dear friend. Former secretary of state she had James Baker as well and we will hear directly from. Members of congress and the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell the house speaker Paul Ryan and the vice president. Mike Pence also the only member of the White House to speak out here today the president of course is not present here for this ceremony though. He is pleaded to attend the funeral on Wednesday at the national cathedral. And George President Bush is being remembered on both sides of the aisle. As a leader who was dignified gracious restraint. And resolute and you get a sense from from leaders on both sides of the aisle that they are mourning not not just. The loss of this tremendous statesman but the loss of a real political era that he is being remembered as someone who in body bipartisanship. Something that is in. Such short supply up here. East George. No question about that we'll see what lessons washing takes away. As we honor the president's final days and of course Cokie Roberts the president began his political career in the context. In the House of Representatives represented in this district that he's leaving right now so he's made this trip many times. But. It was only two terms but it is propelled him and other elective office and public service and really his entire life. Dedicated to public service but the congress remains a place that even though it frustrating to have what he was president. He liked the companies he respected the institution. And Deb. And he he went to the hill and met with memories of both sides and having to have a good time for them he just enjoyed the they give and take with the members of. The honor guard now leading the field that Ellington air force base. Any quite a moment. It certainly was George we've been watching from the risers here's summoning members that media gathered. To watch. Those who loved president HW bush and make this final departure to DC we out of respect were quiet during the entire departure ceremony which had been. On very rehearsed current and many many weeks and especially in the days leading up. Do this final departure to make sure everything was just as planned and you saw there joy honor military guard as the Pall bearers. Taking the casket of George H. W. Bush onto the plane at Air Force One. Which is an athlete. Renamed for today's special air mission before 41 and so now you sog members of the bush family. Getting on that plane as well so many other friends and guests invited here on the tarmac on this windy brisk day period Houston. Also to pay their respects ensued as a person and to the casket and it makes its way to the nation's capital in a person here there. No honor guard. Leading a drawn as they walk off the tarmac but it really wasn't very poignant moment in the 21 gun salutes hill to the chief and you could see. The deep respect among everyone here as they watched the casket of HW bush. He let on to Air Force One right now of course president Tom. Allowing Air Force One to come here from Argentina to make his final trip to DC where of course we know. President Bush will be lying in state and then the state funeral there at the nation's cathedral he won't come back here to his adopted home state of Texas he will be laid to rest. Eyeing College Station next to his your wife Barbara in the past just a few months ago. And of course his daughter Robin who died at the age of three from the Kenya since he will be laid to rest but I am here on Thursday. In the meantime the estonians here paying their respects to demand that they certainly loved and admired there will be a music. Festival tonight at City Hall with some of his favorite acts the gatlin Brothers among those who will be performing tonight in honor of President Bush. Of course everyone knows awaiting his return here to Texas. Wednesday evening for his Thursday burial of sorts. Texas is the home each other's. And that's where we have this final resting now. He has on its final flight to Washington DC United States capitol. We will be back later this afternoon for the service account we're kinda pricey 5 PM eastern about 445. Have a good afternoon. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.