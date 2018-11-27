'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new breakthrough cancer drug

More
Plus, a Bank of America ATM accidentally gave out $100 bills instead of $10 bills and Jerry Springer signed a deal to host a new talk show.
1:08 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new breakthrough cancer drug

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59451594,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new breakthrough cancer drug ","duration":"1:08","description":"Plus, a Bank of America ATM accidentally gave out $100 bills instead of $10 bills and Jerry Springer signed a deal to host a new talk show.","url":"/GMA/News/video/gma-hot-list-breakthrough-cancer-drug-59451594","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.