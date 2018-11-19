{"id":59301412,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Mariah Carey asks Michael Strahan to join her on tour","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, Garth Brooks opens up about the emotional moment he started crying at the CMA Awards, and a high school football player's last-minute touchdown is going viral.","url":"/GMA/News/video/gma-hot-list-mariah-carey-asks-michael-strahan-59301412","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}