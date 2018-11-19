-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dierks Bentley celebrates his birthday
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Mahershala Ali reveals that he used to be a rapper
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Mariah Carey asks Michael Strahan to join her on tour
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks gets emotional while dishing on his new song 'Stronger Than Me'
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks stopped by to serenade the 'GMA Day' hosts
-
Now Playing: Sarah Silverman says she's 'grateful' more women are going into politics
-
Now Playing: The moment 'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt learned she got the part
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey gives a special live performance of 'With You' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks dishes on his career and surprising post-awards show tradition
-
Now Playing: Taron Egerton dishes on 'Robin Hood' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the 'DWTS' rehearsal ahead of the season finale
-
Now Playing: New adorable photo of Prince Louis with Grandpa Wales
-
Now Playing: Jessie J shares new details about her infertility struggle
-
Now Playing: Acting legend Cicely Tyson receives honorary Oscar
-
Now Playing: Actor Chris Pratt in talks to star in 'The Saint' reboot
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage
-
Now Playing: Oscar-winning writer William Goldman has died at the age of 87
-
Now Playing: Top 10 STEM toys for the holidays
-
Now Playing: 'Widows' cast discuss how their characters in the movie empowered them