Transcript for Heavy snow hits Midwest amid record-breaking cold

A lot of cold for a of people acrossdes ameca this morning. Especially the midwest. Temperatures set to plunge well below ze. Schools irin cities, Minnesota, are shut down. Same for other places like Chicago. A lot of kids getting a snow day today. Speaking of Chicago, the Chicago river freezing over. That's where wind chills could drop 50 degree below zero. That city is set to have one of it coldest days in history. Alex prerz is there. We're getting ready for the bitter cold. You can see it's already snowing here. The morning commute will be a complete headache. Underneath all of that snow and ice is actually lake Michigan. The deep freeze is headed our way. Overnight, dangerous weather across the country as life-threatening cold gets ready to move in. Parts of the midwest bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in years. In North Dakota, strong gusts combined with heavy snow creating treacherous and worsening road conditions. And freezing rain and slippery road conditions causing this car to spin out of control and into an embankment. Snow blowing across Minnesota's highway 75 north. Creating blizzard-like conditions. In the east, a multicar accident shutting down Pennsylvania's I-90. Like these cars, going off the road. This car krshing under this tractor trailer. Whiteout conditions not helping emergency crews and plows clear the roads. In Vermont, a combination of snow and heavy rain breaking up ice jams rapidly flowing into a local water fall, creating flooding concerns. And Cecilia, a number of school districts already closed ahead of all this. The entire region taking a deep breath. Bracing for what's to come. Temperatures that could feel like 50 to 60 below zero. Robin? Looks brutal. Awe right, Alex. Thank you. We turn to Sam ampion, I for ginger who is on assignment. Sam was good enough to leave his home in Miami to track the deep freeze for us the. Always happy to be here in times square, robin. Let's talk about this. Not only the coldest temperatures, coldest air through the country this year. In some cases, since the 90s. I remember the 90s. I was gainfully employed in the '90s. Is it the coldest day ever in Chicago is this we'll find out. We're going to be very close. The wind chills are 50 and 60 below. For the rest of the country, watches and warnings are everywhere. To our friends in the south. Pay attention. Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with a weather warning. Atlanta, I love you. I used to live there. We all know how badly we handle this cold weather on the road. Get weddy for that. New Yo and new England, snowfall totals will be big. We have to get the signal out to even now. Wait a minute, Sam, Sam. Your mom is going to call you. You should have a hat on, Sam. You're right. By Tuesday and Wednesday, I will.

