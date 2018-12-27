Homeland Security chief reacts to 2nd death of child at border

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen blamed open borders and the children's parents in response to the death of an 8-year-old boy in U.S. immigration custody.
2:41 | 12/27/18

Homeland Security chief reacts to 2nd death of child at border

