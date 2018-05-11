Homeowner yells through doorbell to stop potential burglars

Clem Ho said he yelled, "Get away from the door," after receiving an alert from a doorbell camera app on his phone that someone was at his house.
2:13 | 11/05/18

Transcript for Homeowner yells through doorbell to stop potential burglars
We are back with the homeowner who stopped burglars from breaking into his house by yelling through a device called a smart doorbell. Eva is here, and are these getting more popular? Reporter: While you're at work or away, thanks to a camera attached to your doorbell, you can know if someone is at your door. Get away from the door. Reporter: Caught in the act, a homeowner scaring off would-be burglars, all thanks to his doorbell cam. I was, like, what's going on? They were up to no good. Reporter: He was at work when he got an alert from his doorbell app on his phone. Someone was at his house. This than, dressed as a construction worker, knocking on his door. Apparently checking to see if anyone was home. Before radioing a second man to allegedly help him break in. That man, pulling out a screwdriver which the two then used to try to wedge open the door. That's when he uses the app to send a message, loud and clear. Get away from the door. Reporter: The two taking off. Police now searching for them. This isn't the first time a homeowner has used a camera to fend off would-be thieves in the act. Hey. What are you doing? Reporter: Two weeks ago, Michelle tull stopped this woman in her tracks. Am I seeing what I'm seeing? I thought maybe she was delivering my packages. Reporter: Tull speaking to her through that app while at work. Put my packages back on the porch. Yeah, I am. I'm so sorry. Oh my god. I'm so sorry. Reporter: Police warn people who steal packages normally have a plan, and easily walking away with the goods. The crazy part is these thieves don't even know what's in the boxes they are stealing. That woman would have gotten a big box of kitty litter. Nothing you want. How else can people protect themselves from the porch pirates? Most places allow you to schedule your delivery or have a pickup location. All that would help. Thanks, Eva. Coming you, take a look at

