Transcript for House bill to fund border wall faces Senate ahead of shutdown deadline

All of this is taking place as the shutdown looms. Congress and the president have just hours until midnight tonight to strike a deal and it is looking increasingly unlikely that that deal will happen. Overnight the house passed a bill that would fund the president's $5 billion border wall but it is not expected to make it out of the senate this morning. Mary Bruce has the latest from all of this on capitol hill. Even some of the president's own party are privately blaming him for this chaos. Reporter: Cecilia, there is real uncertainty and confusion here this morning and many lawmakers are fed up. They were heading towards a solution then the president torpedoed it. Now many lawmakers who had headed home may have to come back to D.C. And that shutdown looming is looking more likely than ever. We have hours to go. Hundreds of thousands of employees in limbo and the congress and president are at an impasse. They did pass the plan that would keep the plan running. Earlier the president seemed to be on board with the short-term solution but it would not have funded his border wall. He faced a revolt on the right. Some of the pushback he was getting from usually loyal conservatives. I think the not funding the wall will go down as one of the worst, worst things to have happened to this administration. It looks like a lot of people's worst fears may be realized and that the president is getting ready to cave. Laura Ingraham, rush Limbaugh. Seems the president was listening. Reporter: Listening and responding and now he is standing firm insisting no wall, no deal to fund the government. It means that hundreds of thousands of federal employees may have to spend this holiday season without a paycheck. Some national parks would be closed. Tsand air traffic controllers will city be working. Last-minute passport you need, you're likely to be out of luck. In you're awaing the arrival of last-minute packages, the post office is still open and delivering. Now to new developments in that crisis at a major

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.